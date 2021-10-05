New case of West Nile reported in Tazewell County

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department reported a new case of West Nile in Washington, Ill. Tuesday.

According to a Tazewell County Health Department Facebook post, the Health Department received a report of a bird that tested positive for West Nile.

The health department warns that mosquitos could bite infected birds and potentially spread the virus to humans.

To avoid mosquito bites, Tazewell county residents are encouraged to follow the three R’s, reduce, repel, and report.

Reduce – make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.

– make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers. Repel- when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants. Report- report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.

More information and updates are available on the Tazewell County Health Department’s website, and Facebook page.