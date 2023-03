PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar (CAT) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has a new six-year contract.

According to an update on CAT’s website, CAT employees represented by UAW voted to ratify the new six-year contract this weekend.

The update stated that “We are pleased to have reached what we believe to be a fair, reasonable and comprehensive agreement.”

The new contract will go into effect on March 13.

Highlights of the tentative agreement can be viewed here.

This story will be updated.