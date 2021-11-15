New CEO coming to GROWMARK, Inc. in new year

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new CEO will soon be in charge at GROWMARK, Inc., the company announced Monday.

Mark Orr will become Chief Executive Officer of the North American agriculture and energy cooperative effective March 1, 2022. Orr will succeed Jim Spradlin, CEO since September 2014, who retires Feb. 28, 2022.

Spradlin announced his retirement in June after serving seven years in the CEO role, and decades in a variety of roles throughout the GROWMARK/FS System. Orr will work alongside Spradlin through February to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead one of the greatest organizations in agriculture and look forward to building upon the strategies already driving the GROWMARK System to unprecedented growth in recent years,” added Orr.

Orr currently serves as GROWMARK Vice President, Agronomy, a position he has held since 2014. He is a graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in Agri-Business.

With a base of more than 400,000 customers across North America, GROWMARK provides agronomy, energy, facility engineering and construction, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services.