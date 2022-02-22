BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Community came together for an informational meeting at the Alpha Park Public Library to discuss starting a new chamber of commerce Tuesday.

Community business owners and local leaders came together to see if there was any public interest in starting a chamber of commerce for the Bartonville Area.

The meeting was hosted by Crystal Hartman, Branch Manager at Better Bank’s Garfield Location, Scott Jackson, AVP/Lending at Better Bank’s Garfield Location, and Heidi Rhea, a librarian at Alpha Park Library.

During the meeting, they discussed that a local chamber could offer free advertising, education, training, and offer business networking opportunities.

“The goal is to create networking within our businesses in Bartonville and the surrounding area… and to try and figure out what they want and what they need for this type of a program,” Jackson said.

Hartman said she thought the meeting went well, and the group is off to a strong start.

“We had quite a few people that volunteered to be a part of the core group to help really get this off to a start, so I don’t think the meeting could have gone any better today,” Hartman said.

Rhea said that they have several ideas to start moving the chamber forward.

“We are going to start doing monthly meetings, and we are going to get the feedback and see what we got to do to get going,” Rhea said.

The group has not decided on an official name yet and plans to possibly put it up to a vote in the future.

They are also planning on making a Facebook page soon.

They currently plan to hold their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. on March 22 at the Alpha Park Public Library.