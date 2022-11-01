PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man with 23 criminal charges to his name will be adding three more.

According to Peoria County Court documents, Deshawn Early, 30, was indicted Tuesday for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Indictment papers stated that Early knowingly fired a gun in the direction of a car that he knew was occupied by a person on Sept. 23, 2022. He also was in possession of oxycodone at the time.

Early was previously arrested on 19 charges–including four open warrants–after being identified as a suspect in a shooting in Peoria on Sept. 22, 2022. He was later indicted on four more charges for earlier incidents from 2021.

His arraignment date for these new charges is set for Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m.