BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick will occur on May 23, located at 506 IAA Drive in Bloomington.

During the grand opening week, guest can expect to experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with special giveaways that include:

Tuesday, May 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

– – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only. Wednesday, May 24 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit. Thursday, May 25 –The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.

–The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler. Friday, May 26 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE scoop of Classic Carol.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE scoop of Classic Carol. Saturday, May 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE large Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-favored, southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With a dozen original chicken salad flavors along with fresh sides, salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts.

“I am thrilled to be growing with Chicken Salad Chick in the state where my love for foodservice began as a hardworking teenager in Wheaton,” said Yonas Hagos, owner of Chicken Salad Chick Bloomington. “The focus on spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others can be felt the moment you walk through our doors. It’s what drew me to the Chick in the first place. The East Peoria community has embraced our flavorful, made-from-scratch chicken salad and Southern charm, and I am confident that the people of Bloomington will equally enjoy this beloved brand.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Bloomington will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.