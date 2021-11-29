New clinic set to help kids in the Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From newborns to teenagers, a new pediatric office in Peoria is offering another medical choice for parents.

For the last few weeks, Springfield Clinic Peoria on Lindbergh Drive, off Knoxville Ave., has been open and offering services.

The healthcare office is hosting a public open house this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

“We take care of kids who have chronic illnesses, some mental health issues, and behavioral issues. We really have various things we love to do,” said Dr. Amanda Stovall.

One of the more noticeable features of the new office is the holiday-themed mural created by one of the nurse’s daughters.

They plan on using it for all multiple activities during the open house.