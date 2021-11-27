New clothing boutique KC Klothing now open in Morton

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — KC Klothing, a new small business in Morton, opened today, adding more fashion and flair to the village’s growing shopping scene.

The boutique is located on Main Street next to Dejure Formal Wear and Bridal Place. The shop sells clothing and accessories from designer brands and KC’s own private label.

Named after the owner, Kretia Macias, and her family’s maiden name, Macias said the store reflects the latest trends.

“Morton women love to dress nice, and I feel like they like to be unique,” Macias said. “Every woman likes to feel special, so I felt like that was needed.”

She said she always dreamed of opening her own clothing business and finally took the leap after seeing a need for more unique shopping experiences in Morton.

“The downtown area needs more businesses to keep it lively and growing,” Macias said.

Macias said their current location is temporary and said they will be moving into the old Downtown Diner building in six months.

KC Klothing is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.