New Community Health Partnership clinic coming to Princeville

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — For nearly 40 years, Community Health Partnership of Illinois, a Federally Qualified Health Center, has been dedicated to serving migrant and season agricultural workers throughout the state.

Kimberlee Greif, director of nursing for CHP, said they’ve progressively noticed some areas are in need of more care.

“We noticed a need in the larger part of the community and we wanted to be able to serve anybody who had a need for medical care,” Greif said. “Also hoping to open for dental care down the line.”

Greif said the organization provides primary health care to communities where resources and access are lacking.

“[We] manage chronic disease, diabetes, hypertension, provide women’s health services,” Greif said. “We also provide pediatric services, immunizations and well-child checks.”

Starting next month, all of these services will be available five days a week at a new CHP health center opening near Stevens Square park on West Main street. Greif said they already have health centers in Mendota, Aurora, Kankakee, Champaign, and Harvard.

Carmen Chavez, a mother in Princeville, said the new clinic is a huge plus for the numerous hispanic workers in the community.

“We feel more safe and confident because they have personnel that speak Spanish,” Chavez said. “More than anything and they offer great services for the community.”

Chavez said in addition to CHP making trips down in Princeville to provide care to children and Hispanic workers at restaurants, factories, and Seneca Foods, she’s glad they’re hoping to offer additional medical services that aren’t available in the area.

“For example the dentist,” Chavez said. “For that we typically have to go searching in Peoria.”

Greif said for the clinic’s hours, they’re looking at Mondays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m and Tuesday through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a possible half-day on Saturdays.

She said pricing shouldn’t be a reason to keep people from coming.

“All of our care goes on a sliding fee, family income scale based on poverty level,” Greif said. “No one is ever denied care for inability to pay.”

CHP is also providing free drive-up COVID-19 testing Tuesday, July 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Rt. 91 and West Main Street in Princeville.

