PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A health and physical education teacher at Pekin High School is set to become the newest member of Pekin’s city council on Monday, according to Pekin Mayor Mary Burress.

City council members chose Chris Onken after interviewing three other candidates. He is expected to fill the vacancy left by Becky Cloyd, who resigned in November. Onken has been a member of the Pekin community for 57 years, according to Burress.

Burress said that while Onken doesn’t have much political experience, he has traits that are necessary for the city council.

“He’s a coach and a PE teacher. It’s all about team building and working as a team, not I. I think it is a win-win for the city of Pekin,” she said.

He will serve the remaining 18 months of Cloyd’s term and has mentioned to Burress that he intends to run for the seat in 2025.

She added that he seems like a leader but was also willing to listen, saying he is “what the city needs.”

City council is also expected to vote to sell 1.8 acres of land to the Center for Prevention of Abuse, so that they may expand services to Tazewell county.

It would allow the center to rebuild and expand its current emergency shelter in Pekin called Carol House of Hope.