New cover crop discovered to help produce bio-fuels

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new cover crop is now an option for farmers to help invest in alternative fuels.

The farming world can now check one more box on ways to improve the environment. Pennycress is a weed that can be turned into crops that can create eco-friendly fuels.

Illinois State University (ISU) Professor of Genetics Dr. John Sedbrook explained the weed’s alternative uses.

“It has oil and protein meal that has value for animal feed, for fuels. Up to three billion gallons of oil turned into biofuels is potential for this crop. It’s not a small crop,” said Sedbrook.

For now, 10 research fields across the state are using pennycress, and by 2021, there could be 2,000 acres planted. ISU President Larry Dietz said some of the acreages belongs to the university.

“More importantly, we’ve invested in buying additional acreage for the farm a couple of years ago. An additional 80 acres which are allowing us to do additional research,” said Dietz.

Public and private sources donated $26 million in grant money for pennycress research and development. You can’t get this weed in stores as farmers can only buy it from Covercress Inc, a plant-based company.

Covercress spokesperson Chris Handel explains how to use the crop.

“Either a seedbox in the back of a combine will work, a seedbox in the back of a minimum tillage tool will also work. As soon as corn is coming out or out, Covercress is planted, grows over fall, early spring it really booms out of the ground,” said Handel.

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) said using pennycress can help bring more farming jobs to our area.

“As we move forward with this cover crop, we got to look at all options in terms of supporting it. We are rich in agriculture in this state and we ought to be looking at all options to help our farmers,” said LaHood.

Researchers are also looking into how the crop can reduce soil erosion and nutrient loss.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected