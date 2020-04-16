New COVID-19 testing site, potentially more coming to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Peoria, and they are expected to be set up in some of the city’s lowest-income areas.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday confirmed the Heartland Health Services location at 711 W John Gwynn Jr. Ave in Peoria.

Thursday, State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) said other potential testing sites include:

Peoria City/County Health Department (2116 N Sheridan Rd, Peoria, IL 61604)

Heartland Health Services location, next to former Kroger building on Wisconsin Ave. (2321 N. Wisconsin Ave, Peoria, IL 61603)

Gordon-Booth said these potential locations would also be in conjunction with Heartland Health Services.

Pritzker confirmed plans for additional testing facilities in Peoria in his daily briefings Thursday. According to Gordon-Booth, the location on Wisconsin Ave. will likely offer drive-thru testing, similar to the mobile testing site in McLean County. The other two locations, plan to offer walk-in testing.

It is unclear when the locations will open for testing, but Gordon-Booth said operations “could be in the next few days.”

The Peoria native says she’s been working directly with the Pritzker administration for weeks to secure more testing for the area.

The news comes as Monica Hendrickson with the Peoria City/County Health Department announced 34 total COVID-19 cases in Peoria County, 21 in Tazewell County, and 11 in Woodford County. This brings the total number of cases to 66 in the Tri-County area.

There are 19 ICU beds and 23 non-ICU beds in use for those with the virus or awaiting test results across four area hospitals.

In Peoria County specifically, 13 people have fully recovered.

Pritzker said there are more testing sites and an expansion of testing guidelines coming all over the state.

“We are utilizing our incredible statewide network of Federally Qualified Health Centers to launch new testing locations in communities across Illinois”, Pritzker said. “These new sites will feed specimens to our network of expanded laboratory capacity. We have sites coming online across Chicago, the Collar Counties, Peoria, and Southern Illinois with many more centers expressing interest and working to get their operations up and running.”

Peoria NAACP president Marvin Hightower on Wednesday had lobbied for expanded COVID-19 in specific Peoria areas.

“It is clear by the time the most serious symptoms are realized individuals are very sick especially if there are underlying conditions […] that are prevalent in the black community that can become a death sentence,” Hightower said. “I am imploring our leadership in Peoria, reach out and work with whoever they need to work with to advocate for a testing facility in 61603, 61604 or 61605 area as soon as possible.”

