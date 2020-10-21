New CrossFit gym looking to offer affordable memberships to low-income families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A passion for Peoria and people.

“We just believe in the power of people. One thing about CrossFit is you start doing things you never thought you could do before, and that just transforms your life,” said Co-Owner of River City CrossFit Krista Wresinski.

The new CrossFit gym, owned by Krista and her husband Keith Wresinski, is getting ready to move into its 2922 SW Adams Street location in Peoria.

“We were lucky enough to find this building on the South Side, which was our goal. It’s taken about a week and a half to get it up to where we need to. It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been a lot of fun,” said Keith Wresinski. “It’s a 3,000 square foot gym. Most of that is workout area, space. We have full range of equipment from bar bells to weights, medicine balls, boxes, squat rack, pull-up, rubber flooring, we have everything a CrossFit gym needs.”

The new gym owners are hoping to move the City towards a brighter future.

“I have a vision and a hope that in decades that it’s gonna literally change the culture of Peoria from down up,” Keith said.

Whether you’re a pro athlete or you’re just getting started, the gym offers workout plans for everyone.

“It (CrossFit) started on the belief that human needs vary by degree and not by kind. Whether you’re bending over to pickup a pencil, or you’re bending over to pickup a 300 pound deadlift, it’s all the same process. So getting the foundations and functions to live right,” Ketih said.

But it’s not just your athleticism the gym focuses on, it wants to be a place for anyone of any economic status.

“CrossFit can be rather expensive, we want that opportunity for everybody. Depending on your life circumstance, you get different discounts. If you’re on SNAP, Wick, if you’re a single parent, a student, if you’re on Medicare or Medicaid,” Krista said. “Depending on your life circumstance you could pay anywhere from $20 to $100.”

Keith and Krista hopes this allows people to come and have a way to improve their physical and mental health.

“All of a sudden at home, at work, you’re like “I couldn’t do that,” then all of a sudden you’re like “I can,” Krista smiled. “You start believing in yourself. You start seeing changes in yourself you never thought you’d see before. All of a sudden you start doing things and you look in the mirror and are like ‘Wow, I never saw that muscle before!”

“Maybe we move from the City that we are to a City of thriving people. Positive attitude, people wanna come here, we have a beautiful city,” Keith said. “It’s hard to measure this but I think it’s really going to transform people’s lives throughout the City.”

A dream of Keith and Krista’s, eight years in the making, that officially comes true November 2. The first class starts at 5:00 a.m.

“This has been a dream of mine for the better part of 8 years now. Not just opening a CrossFit gym but opening a CrossFit gym that addresses what I consider are two of the primary barriers to everyone. Which are A, location, and B: relatively high membership prices,” Keith said.

They also offer free workout of the days for people on Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. you just have to fill out a waiver before you workout.

For the rest of the year, you can workout for $2 a day if you’d like to just try the gym out.

You can find River City CrossFit on Facebook here. There’s also an Instagram page at rivercity_crossfit.

If you’re looking to start a membership or just learn more, you can visit River City CrossFit’s website here.