EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be opening in East Peoria this Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to a news release from the restaurant, it’s known for its steakburgers made with 100% ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.

“Our newest location is situated in an area that has a steady flow of traffic and a wide variety of retail businesses and family-friendly restaurants nearby, making it a perfect fit for Freddy’s,” Freddy’s operating partner Steven Young said. “We’re thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to this new community. Our commitment to serving high-quality, cooked-to-order food and providing exceptional hospitality is at the heart of everything we do, and we can’t wait to become a part of the neighborhood. We look forward to being a convenient dining option for those who live and work in the area, as well as those looking for a place to eat after shopping with our retail neighbors.”

The restaurant, located at 134 E. Spinder Dr., will have seats for 98 guests with additional seating on its patio. It will also have a drive-thru, and customers will be able to order food through its app and website.

The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

More information on Freddy’s is available on its website.