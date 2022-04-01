PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greta Van Fleet announced its rescheduled tour date for their postponed Peoria Civic Center show Friday.

According to a Greta Van Fleet Facebook post, its Dreams in Gold Tour 2022 concert in the Peoria Civic Center has been rescheduled for July 25, 2022.

The band was originally scheduled to perform in the Civic Center on March 26, but it was rescheduled when band guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia and was advised by doctors to avoid shows because it could lead to further complications.

The post stated that tickets from the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled date can get refunds at their point of purchase.