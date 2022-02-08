PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is using recently collected data to combat drug-related violence and overdoses in Peoria and 33 other cities across America.

On Feb. 1, the agency started a new initiative called “Operation Overdrive,” with a goal to decrease and get rid of criminal drug networks.

Most of the drug networks sell fentanyl or methamphetamine and participate in gun crimes, according to the DEA.

In the fall of 2021, the DEA created a data-driven approach using national crime stats and CDC data to find hot spots of drug-related violence and overdose deaths. Now, they are putting that data to use.

“We need to reduce the supply of drugs coming into the community and then hold those people responsible that are selling drugs and causing overdoses and violence,” said Todd Smith, assistant special agent in charge at the DEA Chicago Division. “Those people need to be held accountable and brought to justice, and that is what we are going to do in Peoria.”

Smith said additional staffing will be brought to Peoria, and DEA headquarters has also provided additional funding to operate in Peoria.

The United States sees 275 overdose deaths a day and homicide rates that have increased by 30% in 2020.