New details regarding David Smith’s death: Surveillance video of armed robbery released

PEORIA, Ill.– Surveillance video from the Johnson Mini Mart was released Wednesday night.

The video, courtesy of the PJ Star, shows a man, who the Peoria Police Department believes to be David Smith. It appears Smith entered the convenience store with a gun, and hood over his head. According to police, Smith entered the mini-mart, located at 907 W. Johnson St., at approximately 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28, holding a gun to the clerk’s head demanding money.

Police reports state the employee said Smith demanded him to open a safe. When the victim told Smith the store didn’t have safe, the man said Smith put the gun to his head and he heard two clicks.

The victim was able to get the gun away from Smith before Smith fled the scene.

