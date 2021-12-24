New developments coming to Keller Station

(WMBD) — There are more expansions coming to Peoria’s Keller Station in the new year, even after two years of steady growth.

Developer Katie Kim, the CEO of The Kim Group, said the goal is to continue bringing one-of-a-kind experiences to Peoria.

The Keller Station has more than 25 locally owned and operated businesses. Kim said the growth has been exponential since its opening in the fall of 2019.

“It’s been honestly non-stop development and growth and adding new businesses to Keller Station. The pandemic kind of slowed down construction and how we would take things with material lead times, but we have been very blessed to have businesses that took that time to really think about their business, plan for their launch, and now they’re really hitting their stride,” Kim said.

Adding 18 businesses in 2021 alone, Kim said phase three of the Keller Station will begin this winter.

“We’re also working to extend Prospect across Knoxville down there, so, at the stoplight, we’ll bring Prospect straight in and widen the pedestrian path because we really want great walkability with the campus,” she said.

As for 2022, Kim said there are plans for more than 10 new businesses to make their way to Keller Station. While not getting into too much detail, Kim said those businesses include a men’s clothing store, and Vivir Wellness, which she said she believes will be the first cryotherapy business.

CXT Roasting Company was the first business to open its doors at Keller Station. CEO Mitchell Popadziuk said they went from a small downtown shop to Keller Station.

“We were lucky to kind of get in on the ground level when Keller Station was still basically a dream, and we were happy to be a part of that,” he said.

Mitchell and his brother Tristan Popadziuk (also CEO), along with their mother Kelly, have watched the business transform in a short period of time.

“It gave us a lot more space, it gave us a better area to put our product out there and get more exposure to different customers,” Mitchell said.

CXT Roasting Company has been such a success that they have expanded, and now the trio will open another business next door, called “The Missing Zither,” which will be a cocktail bar.

“When you come into the Missing Zither, it’s going to be elevated, classy, you’re going to feel comfortable [and] at the same time be able to lounge and enjoy a cocktail,” Tristan said.

They are hoping to open the business by the end of the year or early January 2022.

Kim said Bone’s was the only business at the Keller Station that decided to close its doors due to the effects of the pandemic and other business decisions. She said they are sad to see them go, however, she said they are already in talks with other business owners to fill their spot.