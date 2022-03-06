PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The new bishop for the Diocese of Peoria, Louis Tylka lead his first public mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Downtown Peoria Sunday, March 6, 2022.

“I’ve had a lot of preparation over the last 19 months to serve as a co-bishop, and so it’s time to get to work,” said Tylka.

It’s a humbling and exciting experience for Tylka. The ninth bishop for the Diocese of Peoria said it’s not about focusing on one parish, but all 26 counties throughout Illinois.

“It’s 16933 sq miles, 158 parishes, so I have responsibility from the quad cities, northwest through Peoria, Bloomington all the way back to Champaign to Danville,” said Tylka.

Tylka said after his first Sunday mass, the real work begins.

“I have the responsibility of fostering vocations and bringing others into service for the church. All of that is going to be a part of the work, but it’s going to focus a lot of energy, effort, and resources on the greatest task at hand which is to evangelize,” said Tylka.

Tylka is the ninth bishop for the Diocese of Peoria. During his first public mass, his family was also there in support.

“He is standing on his own feet, he’s the leader now. I think it’s been a long time coming, and he is anxious to do well, and I know he will do well,” said one of Tylka’s older sisters, Brenda Landau.

His sisters said he had it in him since he was a little boy.

“We used to play church, and we had communion, so it was in him from the start to become this wonderful person that he is today,” said one of Tylka’s older sisters, Patty Arvia.