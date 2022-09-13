BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced that they have hired a new cirector for the Miller Park Zoo.

According to a City of Bloomington press release, after months of searching, Jay Pratte has been selected to be the new zoo director.

Pratte has previously held positions with the Dallas Zoo, Zoo Atlanta, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Utica Zoo. He is also a founding board member and president of the international nonprofit The Bear Care Group.

“It’s a true honor to be chosen for the Director’s position,” Pratte stated. “I look forward to working with the incredible staff across all areas of Miller Park Zoo as we face the exciting future ahead of us.”

Pratte’s will officially have his first day on the job on Sept. 26.