New downtown Peoria apartments to be developed thanks to housing grant

PEORIA, Ill. — A local not-for-profit group announced plans for a new apartment complex located in downtown Peoria thanks to a $5.5 million grant from the state.

Phoenix Community Development Services announced the grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) will be used to build the new mid-rise apartment building. It will be four stories and feature 24 one-bedroom apartments with amenities. Commercial office space will take up most of the ground floor.

The non-profit said the location will be “just a few doors down from our administrative office on Madison,” at the site of the old Regions Bank drive-thru location. This would put it at 210 NE Madison Ave.

According to the IHDA, the apartments are designed for community members who are at-risk of homelessness and are to be called “Madison Apartments II.” Phoenix Community Development Services said the project will create more jobs and build capacity with a goal to end homelessness.

The group is expecting to break ground this fall.

The IHDA received more than $42 million in funding to create or restore 172 housing units throughout the state.