EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony at East Peoria City Hall Wednesday.

According to a City of East Peoria news release, Acting Police Chief David Catton was sworn in as the new police chief. Catton is a veteran of the department and was hired on Nov. 22, 2005.

He has previously held the ranks of sergeant, detective sergeant and deputy police chief.

Catton will be replacing former Chief Rich Brodrick who retired in May.

Detective Anthony Fisher was also sworn in as sergeant. Fisher has been with the department since 2009, and has been a detective since 2015.

This story will be updated.