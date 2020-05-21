New election supplies contract saves Tazewell County taxpayers money

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders in Tazewell County are working to save taxpayers money.

A new election supplies contract will save the county more than $116,000 through 2023.

The contract with Liberty Systems renegotiated election supply needs after the county redistricted precincts last year. Redistricting cut the number of precincts from 135 to 109, meaning less election equipment is needed.

“We lessened the amount of precincts, we lessened the amount of supplies, so everything gets reduced downwards. That saving is on top of 40,000 dollars, over 40,000 dollars, we saved in this year’s budget in election judge pay,” said County Clerk John Ackerman.

Ackerman says with the current pandemic hurting budgets, now is an ideal time to be cutting spending.

The new contract will run through the next five elections and terminates the existing contract.

“Tazewell County residents can fully see the financial benefit of that precinct redistricting now, rather than having to wait,” said Ackerman.