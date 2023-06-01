Peoria County, Ill. (WMBD) — A notice was sent out Wednesday to Peoria County residents regarding Energy Harbor, the new local Electric Municipal Aggregation supplier.

Energy Harbor replaced Homefield Energy, whose contracted expired last year. With the change in supplier, these notices give residents and businesses the option to voluntarily opt out of the program.

According to the Peoria County press release, residents have choices on how they get their energy supplied. Some residents choose to stay with Ameren as their supplier, some choose our local aggregate/group buying program, and others may choose to go with third-party suppliers. Residents wishing to stay with the aggregate do not have to take any action.

Please note that there is a utility hold after leaving the aggregation and returning to Ameren. They must remain with the Ameren for 12 months.

Residents with questions on the aggregate program are encouraged to call Energy Harbor at (877) 793-8921.