New exhibit featuring the world’s largest playable guitar opens at Peoria Riverfront Museum this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new exhibit opens at the Peoria Riverfront Museum this weekend.

“GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked the World” displays more than 70 different guitars.

“So what we brought here to Peoria is an exhibit that shows the science, the history, even some of the pop culture behind the guitar. I think a lot of people will find things that they can relate directly to whether they play the guitar or not,” said HP Newquist, the executive director for the National Guitar Museum.

It also features ‘The Giant Flying V guitar’. It’s a 43-foot long guitar that weighs nearly a ton and is the world’s largest playable guitar.

Newquist says there’s something for everyone in the exhibit.

“Anyone can enjoy it because everyone has a connection to the guitar whether they play or a friend plays or a family member plays. Even if they just know the guitar from MTV or concerts or their favorite artists, there’s something that people can relate to with guitars,” said Newquist.

This is the 26th installation of the exhibit, and the first in Illinois.

“People everywhere we’ve been over the last ten years have loved the guitar. They’ve loved what they’ve seen here because they learn a lot, but there’s also a lot of eye candy,” said Newquist.

The exhibit opens Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m.

It will remain at the Peoria Riverfront Museum until January.

