New ‘family-friendly’ restaurant to take over former Double A’s building

PEORIA, Ill. — The former Double A’s Pizza Sports Bar & Grill building on Radnor Road is finally getting a new owner.

Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink is expected to fill the spot that’s been empty for nearly two years. The future establishment is currently in the renovations process, with contractors still painting and setting up furniture in the building.

The restaurant’s owner, Matt Weaver, was the previous co-owner of Shelton’s Bar on West Farmington Road. Weaver said the when it came to opening the new establishment, it was a matter of preparation meeting opportunity.

“I had my eye on the building for a while and feel the timing is right,” Weaver said.

He said the restaurant’s food will be a variety including pizza made from scratch, as well as salads, sandwiches, Cincinnati chili, lemon shakeups, and more.

Weaver said the restaurant will also include some unique additions such as game rooms for kids, carry-outs and private rooms for business meetings, sports teams, and family get-togethers.

He also made it clear there would be no gambling machines.

“I decided to keep it more focused on fun for the whole family and maximize seating rather than putting in gambling machines,” Weaver said.

He said the restaurant is expected to open in early March.