CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the 22-year run of the Summer Camp Music Festival, a new festival concept will be coming to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe.

According to a Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment news release, the Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie will be held on May 24-26, 2024.

The event organizers plan to channel the legacy of Summer Camp into Solshine, which will host a diverse line-up of musical acts, which will include bluegrass, funk, rock, electric and more.

“The spirit and community of Summer Camp will remain, but we are excited to again push boundaries, as we did when we started Summer Camp, and expand the festival’s mission by bringing the Solshine to the forefront. Soulshine had been the house of our Make a Difference program and sustainability efforts, so elevating that intentionality to the overall festival was a big part of the plan. Summer Camp had evolved into much more than a music festival, it was community centered around music and art. I wanted to recognize that in the name by not calling it a festival but a Reverie full of music and arts, such that we all can create our experience together – and have that build intentionality in our actions once we leave.” Ian Goldberg, founder of Summer Camp and Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie

In addition to music, the Reverie will also feature an experiential art area called “The Illumination Woods” and a permanent garden called “SOULPATCH.”

All tickets to the Solshine Reverie will have camping included.

The initial line-up is expected to be announced soon.