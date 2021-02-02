New fire chief hired in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A new fire chief has been hired in Peoria Heights.

Donovan D. Thompson, 51, will succeed Greg Walters, who recently announced his retirement.

Chief Thompson will work part-time for the village, as his full-time job is as fire chief at Caterpillar, Inc. Previously, he worked for 26 years with Chillicothe’s Volunteer Fire Department, where he also worked as chief.

Recruitment, retention, and training of volunteers will be his immediate top priorities, said Thompson. The department’s volunteer numbers have dipped the last few years, even as the call volume has not, he said.

For Thompson, this is all a continuation of his firefighting lineage. He grew up in Bushnell, where his father served as a volunteer firefighter.

“You’re brought up in that culture,” said Thompson. “It’s in my blood.”

Mike Woo, 68, a longtime volunteer firefighter, has also been hired to cover weekday first-shift duties.