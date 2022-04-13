PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The song may go, “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks.” But what if it were “Buy me some peanuts and pickle fries?”

The Peoria Chiefs are debuting the fried item at Dozer Park, along with a few others.

If you are in a suite, you can try the “Street Nacho Tacos.” They’re mini Korean beef tacos. Another suite-level item are the Cuban sandwiches.

You can also the pork tenderloins at the Honest Abe Grill on the concourse.

