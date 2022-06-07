EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new forever postage stamp, unveiled Monday, honored Nancy Reagan, the United States’ 40th First Lady.

Jill Biden, First Lady to President Joe Biden, hosted the unveiling ceremony.

At Eureka College, Ronald Reagan’s alma mater, a museum on campus is dedicated solely to him and his legacy.

Since International Women’s Day, the Ronald Reagan Museum displayed a special exhibit dedicated to Nancy Reagan. The exhibit will stay up until July 6, coinciding with what would have been her 101st birthday.

Cassandra Chapman, curator and Reagan archivist at the museum, said it is exciting to see First Ladies remembered like this and hopes the trend continues.

“Not only did our most famous alumnus, Ronald Reagan, change the course of the country, Mrs. Reagan also helped shape that,” Chapman said. “It’s wonderful, all the things that she did.”

The stamp will be available for sale starting July 6, also in honor of her 101st birthday.