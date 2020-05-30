New Generation Black Panthers to peacefully protest downtown Peoria, following George Floyd’s death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group against gun violence organized a peaceful protest, set to happen downtown Peoria on Saturday at 1 p.m. The New Generation Black Panthers met at Glen Oak Park Friday to make posters and organized the rally. They called on allies to support the cause.

The group says they will meet at the Gateway Building and plan to march from there to the Peoria County Courthouse. Adding, they will march for George Floyd, every victim of police brutality and every person of color killed unjustly.

“We’ve seen time again police brutality, black on black crime, gun violence and it needs to stop and it needs to end in peoria, there’s gun violence everyday it needs to be addressed this is not only for George Floyd, but this is for every african american who has lost their life to gun violence,” Mariah Cooley member of New Generation Black Panthers said.

The group said they hope to gain solidarity in Peoria and send a message across the country.