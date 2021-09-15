New Goodwill Donation Center opens up in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Goodwill Donation Center is now open in Peoria.

Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois cutting held a ribbon Tuesday morning at Knoxville Crossing.

The new location replaces the old facility at Prairie Lake Crossing.

The facility’s location was selected for its ease of access to make dropping off donations more accessible.

“We’re going to have sliding doors and also a back door widening. So, it’ll be just like going through the drive-thru at a restaurant or a fast-food establishment. The sliding door will open, people will come out and do everything. So really won’t even have to get out of your car,” said Goodwill Industries Of Central Illinois CEO Don Johnson.

A drive-thru drop-off option is slated to be completed and ready to use within the next few weeks.