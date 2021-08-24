New grocery store is ready for construction in Peoria’s southside

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A hopeful end is in sight to solving the food desert problem in Peoria’s Southside.

A local pastor is hoping to open doors for people in the 61605 zip code with fresh foods, jobs, and resources.

“Peoria’s Southside has suffered from being a food desert for quite a while,” said Chuck Brown of Victory Church.

Brown will be opening Harvest Supermarket in order to serve the community. In addition to the market, Brown plans to open a food court and coffee shop.

“Brown Coffee and Cream” will offer fresh pastries and a seating lounge, while “Dinner At Your Door” will offer pick-up and delivery options for people on the go.

“We will have grilled chicken, fried and jerk chicken … my wife makes the best jerk,” said Brown.

The market would revive the vacant lot across the Dollar General on Western Avenue. Brown closed a three-year lease of the building at 210 S. Western Ave in Peoria.

“This is it. I signed the dotted line. I signed my life away, so here we go,” said Brown.

The building was formerly an ALDI until 2013 then was opened as a Save-A-Lot in 2017. It only lasted a year before closing once more.

“Aldi and Save a Lot, they are doing things on a national level. These are chains that have several thousand stores, and they make adjustments and moves to improve their stock,” said Brown.

In addition to the grocery, coffee shop, and food court, Brown said education is key within the community and plans to offer cooking classes to encourage healthier diets.

It may seem like a tall order, but Brown said his goal is to reinvest in the immediate community.

“The greatest challenge in our community is that many people come on the Southside, and they make money on the Southside, but then that money is taken out of the community and not [put back] into the community,” said Brown.

Dakesha Owens has lived in Peoria for 30 years and said her biggest struggle when grocery shopping is transportation.

“It will definitely help [because] people won’t have to travel so far anymore. You know, everyone doesn’t have transportation to just go to the grocery store,” said Owens.

Brown is targeting February 2022 for the grand opening.