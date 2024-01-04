PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man appeared briefly in Tazewell County Circuit Court on Thursday only to have another hearing set about a month way.

Hunter Waters, 20, had a review hearing scheduled. The hearing took about a minute and Waters, who was shackled and wearing the clothing of a Tazewell County Jail inmate, never approached the bench.

Rather, he stood near the bench where he and other prisoners were sitting. He said little if anything during the hearing. Chief Tazewell County Circuit Judge Chris Doscotch set up a Feb. 25 review hearing.

Waters is charged with first-degree and aggravated battery to a child in connection with the death of 2-month-old Addison Waters.

According to court records, Walters’ daughter died from “catastrophic brain injuries” on Nov. 26. The infant had a fractured skull, broken ribs and severe injuries all over her body consistent with child abuse.

Waters allegedly told Pekin police that he had grown frustrated and felt overwhelmed with his daughter’s crying. He admitted to “handling her roughly while changing her diaper, striking her head on a changing table.

He is being held in custody pending the outcome of the case. If convicted, Waters faces up to 100 years in prison.