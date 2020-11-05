New holiday planters put up across Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Holiday cheer is spreading across Bloomington on Thursday.

Workers from AB Hatchery and Garden Center planted 99 new seasonal pots across the city. Each planter is filled with pine greens, pine cones and berries.

Plant manager and lead designer Katie Schemerhorn said it’s more than they did last year.

“It’s a little early and typically we would not be able to do it this early, but a lot of our suppliers actually had all of the greens ready and they were able to ship it to us so we could get it done and just bring a little bit of cheer during these not so cheerful times,” said Schemerhorn.

She says people are already getting excited about the holiday season.

“We get comments about every 10 minutes, every third or fourth person who goes by says ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Getting ready for Christmas.’ Most people have been pretty excited and I think that they’re just happy that there’s something cheerful and new going on. It’s been a pretty good positive impact so far,” said Schemerhorn.

