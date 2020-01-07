New homes are on their way to Normal

NORMAL, Ill. — After nearly two years a neighborhood in Normal will soon be complete.

The J&M Planned Unit Development (PUD) has been in the works since 2017. The neigborhood has been built out in phases and on Monday the town council approved phase 3, the final one which will give way to about 9 new homes.

Initially the developers were going to build 74 units (roughly 37 duplexes), but after the first phase was built their plans changed.

Now the units are all equipped with two garages which means less space, so there will only be 65 units.

The plan voted on, on Monday, gives way to those 9 homes, and construction should begin immediately.

“The town is very supportive, because it’s an empty peice of ground, its been surrounded by development now for decades and decades,” said Normal Town Planner, Mercy Davison. “There’s already streets there, a bus line, and a grocery store accross the street. It’s a really nice place to build some residential units, so we are very supportive of it.”

All thats left now is the final plat, which is the developers plan for utilities and main road access.

Leaders say that plan has already been submitted to the council.