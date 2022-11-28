BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new housing development is coming to Bloomington. On Monday, Bloomington’s City Council heard public comments opposing the new housing development. But the vote still passed five to two.

The housing will be located at the northwest corner of Lutz Road and South Morris Avenue. Concerns were raised about the increase in traffic Luther Oaks, a retirement community on Lutz Road.

Grant Walch, who represents Ward 1, said he recognizes the need for affordable housing but safety should be the first priority.

“Knowing that with some of our elderly we do have a decrease in reaction time when it comes to driving…It just concerns me that we might need to look a little bit more at the traffic patterns there before we introduce an additional 400 cars to that road,” Walch said.

There will be 56 units, 32 one-bedroom units, and 24 two-bedroom units. The developer is aiming for completion to be in the summer.