PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Public Schools will institute new safety precautions in collaboration with the Peoria Police Department for future Regional Boys Basketball games.

The following are the new adjustments:

Student-athletes and cheerleaders will be provided limited tickets that will grant entry into PHS. No exceptions . Everyone must have a ticket to enter the school.

. must have a ticket to enter the school. Spectators with an entry ticket will then need to purchase a ticket to watch the game once inside. Tickets will cost $5.00.

PPS employees, with an employee badge, will be granted entry into the Peoria High with one guest. They will then have to purchase a ticket to watch the game.

The games will be live-streamed free through Clutch Sports and ciproud.com.