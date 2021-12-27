New Illinois law increases minimum wage to $15 by 2025

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Illinois law will be going into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 which will increase minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

Starting at $12 in 2022, the dollar amount will increase by one dollar each year until 2025, totaling $15.

The new minimum wage law states that tipped employees can be aid 60% of the hourly minimum wage, but must make the minimum wage limit after tips, or their employer has to make up the difference.

One small business owner in Peoria said she thinks the increase will be a positive thing.

“I think that you’re going to find that you’ll be able to keep people with you. If you’re paying them a fair wage, they might want to stay with you long term, as opposed to just coming in and out every couple months,” said Stacy Hardin, the owner of Book Rack in Peoria.

People under the age of 18 who work less than 650 hours a year will also earn a minimum wage of $9.25 per hour beginning Jan. 1, increasing to $13 an hour by 2025.