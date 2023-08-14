SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law that was signed on Aug. 11 will help guarantee all Illinois residents get the hearing aids they need.

According to a news release from State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria), House Bill 2443 requires all insurers to provide coverage to Illinois residents if their doctor prescribes a hearing instrument, which can cost up to $4,000.

“Prescription medication is covered by your insurance, so why aren’t hearing devices that our hearing professional prescribes?” said Koehler. “This law makes these devices accessible for everyone and eliminates the chance that someone would not be able to afford them.”

This helps expand on a bill signed in 2018 that required insurers to cover hearing aids for children under the age of 18.

House Bill 2443 will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.