PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several new laws that will help combat car thefts in Illinois were signed into law Thursday.

According to a press release from State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria), the new laws will take a multifaceted approach to addressing car thefts in Illinois.

One of the measures will identify new technology that can capture and duplicate signals from key fobs from a distance as burglary tools.

House Bill 3699 will allocate $6 million in grants to law enforcement to assist in the identification and apprehension of carjackers.

One of the laws will also protect car theft victims. House Bill 3772 will protect victims from being held accountable for red light camera or speed camera violations, fees, fines, or penalties after the theft.

It will also allow for the reimbursement of up to $1,000 in towing and storage expenses accrued during that time.

“I’m proud to support these laws that will empower law enforcement and help protect Illinoisans from the financial consequences of car theft,” said Koehler.

The laws will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.