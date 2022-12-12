PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home.

During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found.

“We’ll go into a property and unfortunately batteries are removed from ones that are the older kind that have the batteries where you can remove them,” Dulin said.

It’s also an issue local firefighters see often when they’re called to the scene of house fires.

“It’s one of the things that we mark on our fire report, were the smoke detectors working?” said Chief Shawn Sollberger, Peoria Fire Department. “We just need to know how many citizens throughout the community have working smoke detectors and an unfortunate part of is a lot of people don’t.”

The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance reports that 3 of every 5 home fire deaths were in homes without working smoke detectors.

At the start of the new year, an Illinois law will enhance the safety features required on the equipment.

“It shows you in the State of Illinois how serious this is,” Sollberger said.

Beginning January 1st. All new smoke detectors that are installed in Illinois must have a 10-year sealed battery. Sollberger said it would get rid of the need to switch your batteries during Daylight Saving time changes.

“You totally eliminate that confusion,” Sollberger said. “You know it has power to it and you know 99 percent of the time it’s going to work.”

Dulin said the new battery requirement is helpful for tenants and landlords.

“Hopefully they have to be replaced way less often by having them last that long,” Dulin said.

Homes built after 1988 that have hard-wired smoke alarms will not have to make a change.

If you are not in compliance, you will be given 90 days to change your smoke detector before fines begin.