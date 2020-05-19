New Illinois Symphony Orchestra series coming to Youtube Live

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The new Sunday at Six Recital series will let you hear the music of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra from the comfort of home.

The recital series will be available on the Illinois Symphony Orchestra’s YouTube page starting May 31. The Series has five scheduled performances:

Sunday, May 31, 2020, @ 6:00 PM: Featuring Concertmaster Roy Meyer, Violin

Sunday, June 7, 2020, @ 6:00 PM: Featuring Principal Flute Kim Risinger and Angelo Favis, Guitar

Sunday, June 14, 2020, @ 6:00 PM: Featuring the ISO Percussion Ensemble

Sunday, June 21, 2020, @ 6:00 PM: Featuring Principal Horn Brian Goodwin

Sunday, June 28, 2020, @ 6:00 PM: Featuring Principal Harp Eleanor Kirk

The Sunday at Six Recital series is sponsored by The Landmark Automotive Group and Debra & Daniel Brownstone, M.D.

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra is central Illinois’ largest professional orchestra with two well-established symphonies in Bloomington-Normal and Springfield. More information is available on the orchestra’s website.

