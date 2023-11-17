BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman-faces new charges after a police investigation turned a second child who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Michelle Blessent, 34, who was already in custody since for allegedly assaulting a child under 13, was indicted Wednesday on new charges involving a second victim.

A McLean County grand jury handed down three new counts of predatory criminal sexual assault in connection with the new victim. Grand jurors also returned indictments on counts of grooming and exploitation of a child younger than 17, according to Bloomington police.

Blessent had already been charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Both assault charges allege the victims were under 13 at the time.

Blessent was ordered held this spring on $1 million bond but the new charges, filed after the state’s SAFE-T Act abolished cash bail, have him held pending the outcome of the case.

If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 60 years in prison.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Curt Maas at (309) 434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org.