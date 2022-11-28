PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday.

According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.

“In his new role as Circuit Judge, I have no doubt Judge lerulli will continue to honor his longstanding commitments to serving others and judicial excellence,” Justice Holder White said. “Judge lerulli has earned the respect of his fellow judges, the legal community, and the citizens of Peoria County. The Tenth Circuit will be well served by Judge lerulli’s elevation to Circuit Judge.”

Ierulli has served as an Associate Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit since 2016.

“Judge lerulli has served with distinction as an Associate Judge. He has earned the opportunity to become a Circuit Judge.” Chief Judge Katherine Gorman said. ” He is a hard worker who has been assigned very difficult courtrooms. We look forward to his continued service to the Judicial Branch and the people of the Tenth Judicial Circuit.”

He had previously served in the Peoria County States Attorney’s Office as the Chief of the Juvenile Division, as a Felony prosecutor, as the Administrative prosecutor and Chief of the Civil Division.

The appointment will take effect on Dec. 1, and will conclude on Dec. 2, 2024, after the November 2024 general election.