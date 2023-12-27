SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law will guarantee workers in Illinois will be earning paid time off in 2024.

According to an Illinois State news release, Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Paid Leave for All Workers Act in March, which allows workers in Illinois to earn 40 hours of paid leave a year.

Workers earn about one hour of leave every 40 hours they work and can be used for any reason.

“Illinois is the most pro-worker state in the nation, and the Paid Leave for All Workers Act is a prime example of those values translating into action,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

He continued, “Starting January 1st, I couldn’t be prouder that Illinois is officially becoming the first state in the Midwest to mandate paid leave for any reason. From raising the minimum wage to enshrining the right to collective bargaining in our state constitution, my administration will continue to support and protect Illinois’ workforce at every turn.”

Starting March 31, 2024, or 90 days after employment, workers can begin using their earned time off for any reason, without the requirement of providing documentation to their employer under the act.

Workers will be paid their full wages while on leave, and tipped workers will be paid the minimum wage in their respective locale. Under the act, employers can not require employees to find a replacement for them to use their leave.

There are exceptions for employers who already give paid leave to their employees and certain categories of workers not covered by the law.

Illinois is the third state in the U.S. to mandate paid leave for any reason.

You can take a look at the notice that all employers are required to post by law on the act here.