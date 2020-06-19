New leader announced for Peoria Area Chamber and CEO Council

PEORIA, Ill.– A new President and CEO has been announced for the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce and the CEO Council.

Members of the Greater Peoria Business Alliance say Joshua Gunn has been hired for the role. Gunn comes to Peoria from Durham, North Carolina where he has served as the Vice President of the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce for four years.

“I am honored to have been appointed as the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce & CEO Council President & CEO. It is a privilege to be part of two organizations that advocate for business prosperity and encourage the economic growth of the Peoria area. I will do my best to connect with the region’s business leaders, communities and our members to truly make a difference,” said Gunn.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Joshua Gunn’s caliber and enthusiasm to step up to lead the Chamber. He is the right leader for PACC,” said Joy Ledbetter.

Gunn replaces Jeff Griffen who left Peoria earlier this year for a similar role with the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce in South Dakota. Chris Setti with the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council has been serving as the interim head of the Chamber and CEO Council since Griffen departed.

Gunn begins his new job here in Peoria July 1.