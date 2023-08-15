NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Students are moving back to Illinois State University this week and for some, it’s their first time away from their families. This can create a bittersweet feeling for some, including Hans Ritter, whose daughter will be a freshman this year at the University.

“It’s another step in the stage of life for our daughter Reagan, she’s done a great job in high school, did all the things she needed to do to position herself with a great opportunity here at Illinois State University and it’s exciting, definitely we’re going to miss her but super excited for the next step of her life,” he said.

Around 300 volunteers from the community and the University itself helped students move into their dorms. Hillary Campos, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications for the University’s housing services, says move-in day makes her reflect on her own experiences as a Redbird.

“Every time, I remember my parents and I getting here really early, checking in, going and meeting my RA, very nostalgic,” she said.

The University’s interim president Dr. Aondever Tarhule was also there and said the University is doing well with enrollment.

“We’re very hopeful to be able to either match last year’s enrollment or maybe even exceed it, so as far as enrollment is concerned, we are doing really well and that speaks to the value we provide,” Dr. Tarhule said.

Move-in week started Monday and ends this Sunday. Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 21.