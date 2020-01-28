New life-saving facility brings blood to Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill — A new lifesaving facility is now offering services in Peoria.

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center set up shop Tuesday in the River City.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday for the center’s new donor facility.

Spokesperson, Kirby Winn says Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will be the main provider of blood and platelets to Central Illinois. Winn explains the two ways to give the gift of life.

“We’re very pleased to serve the hospitals here in Peoria, and this donation center is a place where donors can schedule appointments or even walk in, give blood and support the local blood supply,” said Kirby Winn, spokesperson.

Winn explains why Peoria was chosen as a location.

“There was just kind of a gap within our service region at Peoria County and McLean County, and so it is really important for us because we already had actually our service vehicles and different equipment going up and down I-74 for instance, but we weren’t stopping, we weren’t serving the local hospitals,” said Winn.

Hours of operation are:

-Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

-Friday: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

-Saturday: 7 a.m. – Noon

-Sunday (every other): 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (platelet donations only)