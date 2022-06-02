BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in Bloomington can now utilize The Junction, it’s a place to hang out, enjoy snacks and connect with other people in the community.

After six months of remodeling and planning, the new hang-out area at Home Sweet Home Ministries is finally completed. A formal ribbon cutting was hosted Thursday evening.

The community outreach manager, Samantha Williams said when people walk into The Junction,

they can expect snacks, games, books, lounge areas and classrooms.

Williams said they are partnering with Heartland Community College and other non-profits to provide classes and much more for people interested.

Williams said the space used to be home to the Mission Mart, she said they had to shut down operations due to the pandemic and they weren’t able to bring it back.

“We just had some things we couldn’t keep up and the Mission Mart was one of them,” said Williams.

Williams said they reached out to the community and, a safe, welcoming space was high on the list.

“We asked our community what was missing. What could we bring that will impact us in some kind of way and mostly people just wanted someplace to be and that’s when we came up with this concept,” said Williams.

The Junction is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.